Search

12 Sept 2022

New Hull boss Tony Smith out to make Super League Grand Final history

New Hull boss Tony Smith out to make Super League Grand Final history

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 4:11 PM

Hull’s new boss Tony Smith has revealed he wants to become the first head coach to win a Grand Final with two different clubs.

The 55-year-old former England coach, sacked for the first time in his coaching career by Hull KR in July, was appointed as Brett Hodgson’s replacement at city rivals Hull on Saturday.

Smith, whose older brother Brian was in charge at Hull from 1988-90, is a two-time Grand Final winner as coach with Leeds (2004 and 2007) and a three-time losing finalist with another former club, Warrington (2012, 2013 and 2016).

After being introduced to the media by Hull chairman Adam Pearson at MKM Stadium, Smith said: “I don’t often talk about winning stuff because I don’t want to give people false expectations and put that added responsibility on.

“But I’ve won a couple of Grand Finals, only at one club. I missed out three times at another club. No other coach has done it at two clubs.

“I missed out on that opportunity. Who knows how long it might take, but I’d like to do that at some stage in my career.

“I know I’m getting to the back-end, or the twilight, of my career so I’d like to do it sooner rather than later.

“It would be a nice accolade to have. It would prove that what you do is still up to date and efficient and effective.

“So there’s a little incentive. I’ve shared that with Adam and I’m prepared to share that publicly today.

“I’d like to be the first coach to win a Grand Final at two different clubs. Hopefully that can be at this club.”

Smith has been has taken charge of his fifth Super League club following the recent departure of fellow Australian Hodgson, who stepped down two days after Hull’s 36-4 defeat to Hull KR on the final day of the Super League season.

Hull finished ninth in the table after losing seven of their last nine fixtures and Pearson confirmed new signings would only be added to the squad if current players were sold during the close season.

Smith said: “I’m happy with that. If there’s no trades, that’s fine. My job is to get the best out of whatever squad I’ve got. That’s my job, to get them to be better players.”

Hull KR announced reserve and academy coach Stanley Gene had departed on Monday morning and Smith added he hoped to announce a new assistant head coach and a strength and conditioning coach “in the next few days”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media