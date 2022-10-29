Search

29 Oct 2022

Nathan Graham praises spirited Scotland despite World Cup exit

Nathan Graham praises spirited Scotland despite World Cup exit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 10:20 PM

Scotland head coach Nathan Graham felt his team “rattled” Fiji as they bowed out of the Rugby League World Cup with a 30-14 defeat at Kingston Park.

Fiji scored five tries, all converted by Brandon Wakeham, as they secured back-to-back wins in Group B and condemned the Bravehearts to a third straight loss.

The Scots scored three tries of their own, though, including a fantastic length-of-the-field effort from Lachlan Walmsley, and Graham was proud of his side’s efforts.

He said: “It’s disappointing to be knocked out the tournament. On the flip side of that we talked about all week putting a performance together against one of the better nations in this World Cup and I thought we did that today.

“We lost quite a few senior players through injury building up to the game, so Thursday we had some pull out, yesterday we had a pull-out, so we’re sort of down to the bare bones squad-wise, so to come up with a performance that’s rattled Fiji tonight, I think we’ve done ourselves proud.

“We deserved to put a performance together for each other and I think we’ve gone out and given absolutely 100 per cent which is what we spoke about pre-game and half-time.

“I’m proud of that performance. Like we said we needed it as a group and when we’ve dug really deep this week and come up with that I think everyone should be really proud of it.”

Fiji interim coach Wise Kativerata admitted his side needed the test Scotland provided as they look ahead to the quarter-finals.

He said: “We needed it today. We needed to work on our attack because we’ve been working hard on our defence. We’re going to look at both sides of the game, at our attack and work on our defence.”

Fiji’s win in front of 6,736 fans saw them secure back-to-back wins in the group, setting up a last-eight clash with New Zealand, and Kativerata believes they have momentum behind them.

He said: “We’ve got to look at how we performed this week as a coaching staff. We know we’ve got the team to play New Zealand, we’ve just got to go Monday, switch on and turn it on, we train and work towards New Zealand.

“We can take the momentum, we’ve got a lot of upside in our squad. When you look at the squad we’ve got the younger squad, so when we play our style of football our energy goes up, everything goes up.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media