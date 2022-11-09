Search

09 Nov 2022

Shaun Wane insists World Cup is not rigged in England’s favour

Shaun Wane insists World Cup is not rigged in England’s favour

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 7:07 PM

Shaun Wane has rubbished claims that the World Cup has been set up in England’s favour ahead of their semi-final with Samoa.

With Australia facing New Zealand in the other last-four clash, some critics suggested that the tournament’s logistics have benefitted the host nation.

But Wane told a press conference: “The Aussies are playing Friday and we’re Saturday, they have 24 hours on us in a steam room, so they’re relaxed.

“I think the World Cup’s done a great job, the organisers and what they’ve done.

“We’ve had seven-day turnarounds and I don’t think any team could moan about changing hotels, we’re changing hotels this week going down to London.

“But we look at that as exciting, we’re getting on a fantastic coach tomorrow, going down to a great hotel tomorrow in our capital and we’re going to do a few things.”

Wane is expecting his side to come up against a “different team” in Samoa in London.

This is not the first time the two sides have met, as England opened the tournament against Samoa in Newcastle last month and cruised to a 60-6 victory.

Wane’s team finished top of Group A and reached the last four after beating Papua New Guinea 46-6 at the DW Stadium on Saturday, with Tommy Makinson setting an English World Cup record of 30 points, scoring five tries and kicking five goals.

Samoa came into the tournament incredibly under-prepared, but have since built momentum with wins over Greece and France to finish second in Group A, before beating Pacific neighbours Tonga 20-18 to reach the semi-finals.

Despite Samoa’s shaky start to the tournament, Wane insists his side are not underestimating the threat they can pose.

He said: “We’ve never mentioned the first game, everything’s been about Samoa and Tonga when they’ve been playing really well, so we’ve not even referenced the first game at Newcastle.

“We know this team we’ll play on Saturday will be a different team, they’re talented, they’ve got a lot of really, really good players from the NRL and they’re going to challenge us and we’ve got to be ready.

“Every single individual player has played better, they were massively underdone and if you remember I said this after the game (against Samoa in Newcastle).

“I know their individuals very well, I watch all the NRL so I knew they would improve massively and I know most of the coaching staff and that’s what’s happened, they have improved, not in a particular area, but I think every individual is playing better, no shadow of a doubt.”

England’s semi-final is set to take place at the Emirates, Arsenal’s home ground, in what will be the first sport other than football to be staged at the stadium and Wane is relishing the chance to showcase rugby league to a new audience.

He said: “I think rugby league is the best sport in the world and these athletes who play this sport, there’s not many athletes in the world who can do what they do.

“I want as many eyes on our game as possible and taking this down to London this weekend at Arsenal, I’m really happy to take my team down there and hopefully perform the best we can.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media