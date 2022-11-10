Search

10 Nov 2022

New Zealand set for England semi-final after Australia edge York showdown

New Zealand set for England semi-final after Australia edge York showdown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 10:42 PM

England will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the women’s Rugby League World Cup after Australia edged a titanic tussle between the two southern hemisphere giants in York to top Group B.

The Jillaroos, the double defending champions who scored 166 points without reply in their first two games of the tournament, were pushed to the limit, with Julia Robinson’s second-half try edging a 10-8 win.

It means group winners Australia will face Papua New Guinea in the first part of Monday’s double-header back at the LNER Community Stadium, with the Kiwi Ferns taking on hosts England.

On this evidence it will prove a daunting prospect for Craig Richards’ side, with the Ferns, sprinkled with full-time NRL stars and underpinned by ferocious forward Amber Hall, sure to start as favourites.

They withstood some strong early pressure and came back firing, asking questions of the Jillaroos for the first time in the tournament and forcing errors through which they turned the momentum around.

Australia squeezed over on 17 minutes through Ali Brigginshaw but lost the ball before grounding.

Three minutes later they edged in front when Tarryn Aiken jinked over.

Brigginshaw’s conversion took the game to 6-0, but New Zealand continued to resist, and the favourites’ run of 172 unanswered points in the tournament came to an end on the half-hour when Apii Nicholls darted onto the end of Raecene McGregor’s clever kick to reduce the deficit.

An enthralling match stayed finely balanced until 15 minutes into the second half, when a breathless interception by Mele Hufanga sent New Zealand surging into the Jillaroos’ 20.

From the subsequent play-the-ball they swung the ball out to the left where Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly stole over in the corner to give New Zealand an improbable 8-6 advantage.

A topsy-turvy game swung back in Australia’s favour when Robinson crossed for what ultimately proved the decisive score, her side withstanding more late pressure – of which the irrepressible Hall was at the centre – to keep their six-year winning run just about intact.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media