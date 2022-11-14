Search

RFL investigates after report claims players were involved in incidents at hotel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Nov 2022 8:41 PM

Rugby League World Cup organisers are investigating an alleged incident involving England star Victor Radley and Ireland international James Bentley in Manchester on Sunday night.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Radley, who plays for Sydney Roosters, was involved in an altercation with Leeds Rhinos player Bentley at the hotel where England were staying after their shock exit to Samoa the previous day.

The report further alleged that Samoa’s players, who were staying at the same venue, were woken up by people knocking on their hotel room doors, with unnamed England players apparently the culprits.

A spokesman for the Rugby Football League confirmed: “The RFL have been made aware of allegations and are currently investigating the matter.”

