Search

03 Jul 2022

Gregor Townsend admits frustration after Scotland’s loss in Argentina

Gregor Townsend admits frustration after Scotland’s loss in Argentina

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 11:46 PM

Gregor Townsend lamented a poor first-half performance after Scotland suffered a 26-18 defeat to Argentina in San Salvador de Jujuy.

The Scots failed to enter the hosts’ 22 in the opening 40 minutes and went in trailing 18-6 at the break.

They improved after the interval and got themselves level with tries from Mark Bennett and Rory Hutchinson but Argentina pulled away again to win the first of the three-Test series.

“I’m disappointed because we didn’t get going until the second half,” head coach Townsend told Sky Sports. “That was frustrating. We then got into a position where we believe we could have and should have kicked on, and we didn’t.

“Credit to Argentina, they won a restart and got a try from that and the game then slowed down in the last 20 minutes. We needed more to change the momentum in that last 20 minutes.”

The Scots face another two Tests against Argentina over the next two Saturdays, and Townsend knows they must start with more intensity if they are to turn the series around.

“We didn’t have much ball in the first half and we had to defend for a number of phases,” he said. “It was a stop-start game the whole way through with a lot of reset scrums, penalties or errors from both teams.

“Sometimes you’ve got to create your own momentum and you do that with accuracy. In the first half that wasn’t the case. The second half was a lot better but we just didn’t kick on in the final quarter.

“We’ve got to take our learnings from what we can do better and also from what Argentina brought today and how we can counter that next week.”

Despite the meek first-half showing, captain Grant Gilchrist feels Scotland showed enough to suggest they can get the better of the Pumas over the next two Tests.

“We were below our best in that first half,” said the skipper. “We had a few good defensive sets and hung in there but we didn’t control territory and possession and we were under the cosh for most of the first half.

“We showed what we can do at the start of the second half. At 18-18 I felt the momentum was with us. It’s a game we should have won from that point. We didn’t but I saw enough in that game (to believe) that we can bounce back next week.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media