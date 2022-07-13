‘Buzzing’ Jamie Dobie relishes loan opportunity in New Zealand

Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Jamie Dobie is “buzzing” with excitement at his move to Bay of Plenty.

The 21-year-old Scotland international has joined the New Zealand National Provincial Championship side on a short-term loan deal in order to gain further experience in the country’s top club competition.

Dobie travelled to New Zealand late last week and will return to Scotstoun for the start of the URC season.

He told glasgowwarriors.org: “I’m buzzing to get the chance to experience a new environment and playing style with Bay of Plenty.

“Chances like these don’t come up very often and it was a no-brainer when Glasgow and Scotland suggested I spend the summer in New Zealand.

“I’ve only ever been involved in the Scottish Rugby pathway, so to have the chance to head over to experience a new culture, new ideas and a different approach to the game whilst growing my skill set is very exciting.

“I’m looking forward to getting some game time over the summer – which I believe will help me massively and allow me to hit the ground running when I get back for the URC season.”

Warriors attack coach Nigel Carolan said: “It’s great for young players like Jamie to get experiences like this.

“The NPC is a quality league and will expose Jamie to a new style of rugby, allow him to grow his game and experience playing rugby in a different environment.

“We will be keeping a close eye on his progress and look forward to welcoming him back for our upcoming campaign.”