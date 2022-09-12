Search

12 Sept 2022

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit keen to develop all aspects of his game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

Try machine Louis Rees-Zammit has revealed a relentless pursuit to improve all parts of his game.

The Wales star launched Gloucester’s Gallagher Premiership campaign with a spectacular 90-metre breakaway score that ignited a second-half comeback to beat Wasps 27-21.

It was his 25th touchdown in just 41 Gloucester appearances, and served further notice of the 21-year-old’s stunning finishing power.

He also has a combined double-figure try haul for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, underlining his standing among European rugby’s hottest properties.

Rees-Zammit’s commitment and determination was underlined by the fact that just a month after featuring in Wales’ summer Test series against South Africa, he flew to the United States for specialist training with performance coach Spencer Smith.

It was part of the wing’s drive for all-round excellence as family relative Smith put him through some punishing routines at his base in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I just want to develop my game in terms of my agility and not just try and be a pace-man,” Rees-Zammit said.

“It’s about trying to work on my agility, my footwork. Unfortunately, I didn’t really get the chance to show it (against Wasps), but it is in the locker.

“I loved going to America and working on that. Spencer is a family relative who is a performance coach out there.

“He has got a load of contacts, and we just worked on my speed and my agility, which is really good.

“I love America, and it was kind of my family holiday. I went there to train, and I loved it.

“It was speed and agility, short and sharp stuff, working on changing direction at full pace.

“I couldn’t really do any of it (against Wasps), but hopefully I can show it in the games coming up.

“The coaches out there are quite strict, but they just want you to improve. That is why I went out there. It brings a new dimension to my game.”

Asked if his lightning pace could even move up another level, Rees-Zammit added: “Yes, I don’t see why not.”

Gloucester head coach George Skivington underlined the game-breaking presence that Rees-Zammit offers.

“I back him all day long if he has got the ball in space,” Skivington said.

“Anything that puts him in space, you don’t have to cross your fingers that he is going to get there, because you expect him to. He has got those moments in him.”

For Rees-Zammit, the hard work continues as Gloucester look to become a major Premiership force and Wales continue their World Cup build-up to next year’s tournament in France.

“I am trying to develop all parts of my game – my defence, my attack, my breakdown work. All the coaches are on to it, which is great for me,” he said.

“Every day I can try and improve – not just show it on the training field, but also translate it into the game.”

