01 Oct 2022

On this day in 2005: New Zealand wing Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues

01 Oct 2022 7:25 AM

New Zealand superstar Jonah Lomu signed for Cardiff Blues on this day in 2005 as he looked to force his way back into the All Blacks’ World Cup plans.

The 30-year-old winger had endured frustrating periods on the sidelines due to illness and more recently a shoulder injury picked up playing in Martin Johnson’s testimonial.

“I look forward to joining the Blues later this year and to getting back on the rugby field,” said Lomu. “It’s a really exciting time to be involved in Welsh rugby.”

Lomu, who starred in the 1995 and 1999 World Cups, underwent a kidney transplant in 2004 after suffering for more than a decade with nephritic syndrome.

“The health is great; it’s the least of my worries,” insisted Lomu. “My shoulder is doing really, really well. I saw the surgeon two days ago and he’s very pleased with where it’s at.”

Lomu would make 10 appearances for Cardiff but did not play for the All Blacks again. He died in 2015 from a heart attack associated with his kidney condition.

News

