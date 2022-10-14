Simon Middleton ready for ‘huge challenge’ when England take on France

England head coach Simon Middleton readily accepts that the Red Roses’ World Cup appointment with France is “a huge game” in terms of their tournament aspirations.

Middleton’s team tackle France in Whangarei on Saturday, a week after opening their campaign by beating Fiji 84-19.

France, world-ranked number four, began their World Cup quest in New Zealand by crushing South Africa 40-5.

And, while England will be favourites to post a 27th successive Test victory against all opponents, Middleton knows that a big challenge awaits.

“France will have a few differences to their game that we have to be aware of and be really conscious of in terms of how we go about playing,” he told www.englandrugby.com.

“We know against France there will be other challenges to when we play other sides.

“Whether we are on 10 wins or 10 losses, it doesn’t make a difference.

“It is a World Cup pool game, it’s a huge game, so our focus is very much on being the best version of ourselves and getting our game on the field.”

England skipper Sarah Hunter will become her country’s joint most-capped international, with a 137th Test appearance putting her alongside prop Rocky Clark.

Hunter will be joined in the back row by Saracens’ Marlie Packer, who replaces Sadia Kabeya at openside flanker as a solitary change from the Fiji encounter.

Middleton added: “Our aim was always to field a consistent side for our opening two matches.

“The wider squad are all aware of the situation and what they need to do to earn their place.

“As a coaching group, we know it is far easier to play than not play in competitions, but that doesn’t diminish anyone’s role, the part they play or the responsibility they hold.

“France always present a huge challenge, and this time it will be no different.

“They have a new-look coaching set-up since we last played, and we look forward to another big test and what I expect to be a close contest.”