On this day in 2018: Christian Wade quits rugby to chase NFL career

Christian Wade announced his retirement from rugby union on this day in 2018.

Wade, the fourth highest tryscorer in English club rugby on 82, was granted early release from his Wasps contract after nine years at the club to join NFL team the Buffalo Bills.

In doing so he halved his salary from the £250,000 a year he was earning in the Gallagher Premiership. The move never took off on the field either as he failed to make the Bills’ roster.

Using the NFL’s international player pathway program to facilitate the switch, he made waves by scoring a 65-yard touchdown as a running back in pre-season, but a regular season game eluded him.

The experiment lasted three years and last month he returned to rugby after agreeing a deal to join Racing 92 until the end of the season.

Wade’s devastating finishing skills failed to impress England and he was limited to one cap in 2013 before being called by the Lions for their tour of Australia that same summer.