Search

28 Oct 2022

Mako Vunipola believes packed autumn series is ideal preparation for World Cup

Mako Vunipola believes packed autumn series is ideal preparation for World Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

England prop Mako Vunipola believes this autumn’s ‘mini World Cup’ will lay the foundations for the real thing next year.

Eddie Jones views November’s fixtures against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa as a dry run for his team’s title bid at France 2023, during which they will face the Pumas and Brave Blossoms in the group stage.

Vunipola was part of the England squad that reached the final in 2019 and believes that a similarly-packed autumn schedule the previous year was instrumental to their success in Japan.

“We did this in 2018 when there was a similar situation in that we had four tough games and were in camp the whole time. It helped us in 2019 and we’re looking forward to the challenge this time,” Vunipola said.

“The Australia series win in the summer showed the way we want to grow as a team. We adapted from the first Test to the last.

“It’s up to us to keep building on those for the game against Argentina next Sunday and worry about what we can do as an England team to be the best in the world.”

England face a leadership crisis as Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell battle the concussions that threaten their involvement against the Pumas, but Vunipola sees it as the chance to build leadership depth.

“There are plenty of boys here who have been in and around the camp for a long time, but Owen and Courtney are invaluable,” the Saracens prop said.

“One because they have been captains before and the experience that brings, but more than that because of the players they are. They lead through their actions.

“But it’s an opportunity for other people to step up now. Fingers crossed they come back in next week, but it’s a tough one with concussion.”

England have confirmed that they will have players’ names on the backs of their shirts throughout the autumn in a rare move for rugby union.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media