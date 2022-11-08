Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Reffell ruled out of Wales’ clash with Argentina

Wales have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their Autumn Nations Series clash against Argentina with Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Reffell both ruled out.

Full-back Halfpenny was selected to start the series-opening appointment with New Zealand last weekend, but he aggravated a hamstring problem and was officially withdrawn just over an hour before kick-off.

Leicester flanker Reffell suffered a rib injury during the 55-23 defeat and was forced off.

Wales assistant coach Gethin Jenkins has confirmed that both players will miss the Pumas clash in Cardiff on Saturday.

“Leigh is not going to be available this week, and Tommy won’t be available,” defence specialist Jenkins said.

“They are the only two, I think, at the moment that are fully ruled out for the weekend.”

Gareth Anscombe was switched from fly-half to full-back as Halfpenny’s replacement against the All Blacks, with Rhys Priestland starting in the number 10 shirt.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac could go down the same route against Argentina, although he should have another option with the versatile Josh Adams now back in full training after a hand injury.

Wales captain Justin Tipuric looks set to move across the back-row from blindside to openside, with potentially Dan Lydiate or Exeter’s Christ Tshiunza at number six.

Pivac’s team will host a Pumas side fresh from defeating England 30-29 at Twickenham.