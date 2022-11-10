Search

10 Nov 2022

Jeremy Loughman to make Ireland Test debut as one of nine changes against Fiji

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 2:30 PM

Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman will make his Test debut in Saturday’s Dublin clash with Fiji after being selected as part of nine personnel changes to Andy Farrell’s starting XV.

The Munster player, who featured against the Maori All Blacks in the summer, will join stand-in captain Tadhg Furlong and recalled hooker Rob Herring in the Irish front row.

Centre Robbie Henshaw has been restored after overcoming the hamstring issue which forced him to miss last weekend’s gripping 19-16 win over South Africa and will partner Stuart McCloskey, whose appearance in that game was cut short by an early arm injury.

Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien has been given the chance to shine at full-back following his impressive debut cameo deputising in midfield for McCloskey against the Springboks.

Half-back pair Jamison Gibson-Park and Joey Carbery have also been recalled, in addition to Jack Conan and Ulster duo Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney.

Munster fly-half Jack Crowley and Connacht forward Cian Prendergast could make debuts from a bench which contains Test rookies Tom O’Toole, Max Deegan and Craig Casey.

Tighthead prop Furlong was on Wednesday confirmed as Ireland’s captain on the occasion of his 62nd cap, with regular skipper Johnny Sexton one of a number of regulars given the weekend off.

Ireland will go in search of an 11th successive win at the Aviva Stadium after stylishly downing the world champions, ahead of rounding off their autumn appointments against Australia on November 19.

With one eye on the Wallabies, vice-captain James Ryan, Ireland player of the year Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter and Hugo Keenan have also been afforded breaks.

In addition to McCloskey and Furlong, wings Robert Baloucoune and Mack Hansen, lock Tadhg Beirne and back-rower Caelan Doris have retained their starting roles.

Doris switches to blindside flanker to allow Leinster team-mate Conan to come in at number eight.

News

