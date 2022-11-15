Search

15 Nov 2022

Tom Curry would be an outstanding rugby league player – England defence coach

Tom Curry would be an outstanding rugby league player – England defence coach

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 4:02 PM

Tom Curry has been identified as the player Anthony Seibold would most like to take to Manly Sea Eagles when he steps down as England’s defence coach.

Seibold will remain on Eddie Jones’ staff until the end of the Autumn Nations Series, at which point he returns to Australian rugby league to become head coach of Manly.

Of all the members of England’s squad, it is all-action openside Curry who Seibold believes would having the biggest impact in the rival code Down Under.

“It’s hard to pick! I’ve always said Tom Curry would be an outstanding rugby league player. I think he’s one of the world’s best rugby players in either code, full-stop,” Seibold said.

“I have great admiration for his toughness, work ethic and skill level. He’s an outstanding player and I’m looking forward to Tom showing that against the All Blacks on Saturday.”

Seibold is signing off his 13-month spell with England with two heavyweight assignments – the visit of New Zealand and South Africa to Twickenham.

He had planned to continue in the role until after next year’s World Cup but when Manly sacked Des Hasler last month and offered Seibold a three-year contract that would enable him to reunite with his family in his native Australia, it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“It was a really difficult call. I’ve invested a lot of time in this group over the last 18 months and wanted to see it out until the World Cup,” he said.

“Initially, I had agreed to join Manly in 2024 but that was brought forward by 12 months due to the situation in the club.

“Sometimes in life you have to make decisions that are really difficult and this is one that I ultimately wanted to make, albeit with a lot of regret about missing the next 11 months through to the World Cup.

“It’s been a wonderful experience working for Eddie, he is an elite coach. He’s a master coach.

“Eddie was super supportive when I told him. I first met Eddie in 2016 and we have formed a really good relationship.

“One of the attributes of Eddie – and it’s probably in some ways misunderstood – is that he wants assistant coaches to go on and be head coaches. Look at Steve Borthwick and what he’s been able to do.

“I’ll continue to use Eddie as a mentor and share learnings with him because he’s someone I’ve got the utmost respect for.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media