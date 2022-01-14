Search

14 Jan 2022

Tributes paid to ‘truly loyal’ dog Greyfriars Bobby 150 years after his death

Tributes paid to ‘truly loyal’ dog Greyfriars Bobby 150 years after his death

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

He was one of Scotland’s most faithful companions and on Friday tributes were paid to Greyfriars Bobby, the dog who would not leave his master’s side even after death.

At the sound of Edinburgh’s one o’clock gun, the legend of Bobby was remembered at his grave in the city’s Greyfriars Kirkyard, 150 years after the loyal dog died.

Seven-year-olds Imogen Piper and Arthur Rudd, from nearby George Heriot’s School, laid a posy in memory of Bobby as piper Jennifer Hutcheon, 72, played a specially written tribute to him.

In the flowers laid by the primary three pupils, on behalf of the Dogs Trust charity, the 16-year-old Skye terrier was described as a “truly loyal companion and a great ambassador for Edinburgh”.

The legend of Greyfriars Bobby is that he belonged to night-watchman John Gray, who took on the dog to keep him company through the long nights.

But Mr Gray contracted tuberculosis, and died of the disease on February 15, 1858.

Bobby refused to leave his owner’s side, and until his own death on January 14, 1872 he would stay by Mr Gray’s graveside, even in the most treacherous weather conditions.

Alastair Morrison, head of George Heriot’s Junior School, said Greyfriars Bobby continues to play a “significant and meaningful part” in the culture of Edinburgh.

“You rarely go past the statue here without a throng of tourists from all sorts of different parts of the world, and quite right too,” he said.

“Greyfriars Bobby epitomised loyalty, dedication, and there’s no surprise that dogs are of course man’s best friend.”

Jack Johnstone, from the Dogs Trust, said Bobby “symbolises everything that dogs can bring to the lives of humans, not only as pets but members of our family”.

Greyfriars Kirk first opened its doors on Christmas Day in 1620, and last year celebrated its 400th anniversary.

There are many notable people buried in the kirkyard, including James Hutton, considered the father of modern geology, and William McGonagall, famous for being considered the “worst poet” in history.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media