Thieves on ‘distinctive’ mountain bikes raid jewellery store

Thieves on mountain bikes have raided a jewellers in South Lanarkshire.

The window of the premises on Union Street, Larkhall was smashed and a number of items of jewellery were stolen at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

The suspects, who were riding white mountain bikes and wearing dark clothing, made off towards Academy Street.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Susie Cairns, of Cambuslang CID, said: “Thankfully nobody was hurt, however, this type of crime has a massive impact on the businesses who become victim.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch with police so we can trace those responsible.

“The suspects were on distinctive mountain bikes so you may have seen them in the area near the time of the break-in.

“Please have a think back, were you on Union Street on Saturday afternoon?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2349 of Saturday January 15, 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.