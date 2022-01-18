Search

18 Jan 2022

MSPs to probe impact of Covid pandemic on children’s attainment

A Holyrood committee is to examine the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on children’s attainment – and how successful Scottish Government cash has been in closing the gap between youngsters from different backgrounds.

Ministers have pledged to spend £1 billion over the period 2021 to 2026 as part of efforts to close the  poverty-related attainment gap – with First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, having previously declared this a top priority.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Education Committee will look at how effective money spend as part of the  Scottish Attainment Challenge has been in helping pupils from deprived backgrounds.

But the committee will also look at the impact of the pandemic on the attainment of pupils across Scotland over the past two years.

It comes as coronavirus has disrupted schools across the country, with youngsters learning at home during the course of two Scotland-wide lockdowns.

Stephen Kerr, the convener of the Education, Children and Young People Committee at the Scottish Parliament, said: “Every pupil in Scotland deserves an equal chance to succeed, no matter their background.

“With funding for the Scottish Attainment Challenge set to increase, we need to ensure this money is making a real difference.

“That is why we are launching an inquiry to determine the impact the fund has made so far in closing the attainment gap.”

He appealed to people to have their say, adding: “To assist with our inquiry, we want your views not only on the progress of the fund but also on how we can best measure its success. That way, we can make sure the money is getting to those who need it the most.”

Deputy convener, Kaukab Stewart, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected young people across Scotland, but no group has been hit harder than those from deprived backgrounds.

The former teacher told Scots: “We need your help to better understand how the pandemic has impacted on the achievement of our pupils and how the announced new funding can best remedy these effects.”

