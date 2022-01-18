Search

18 Jan 2022

Children aged 5-11 with medical conditions invited for Covid vaccines

Children aged 5-11 with medical conditions invited for Covid vaccines

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Children aged between five and 11 who have medical conditions which put them at greater risk from coronavirus will be invited for their first vaccine doses this week.

Letters will also be sent to young people aged 12 to 15 who are at particular risk inviting them for a booster jag, with this taking place 12 weeks after their last primary dose.

For five to 11-year-olds, letters will be sent from health boards from this week onwards.

The Scottish Government says five to 11-year-olds who are household contacts of people with immune suppression will be invited to receive their vaccination in due course.

HEALTH Coronavirus

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: “The vaccination programme continues to be a huge success and we are so grateful to all those who have taken up the offer of a vaccination and, of course, every single person involved in the delivery of our national programme.

“In this next part of the programme, we continue to deliver boosters and take forward the latest advice from the JCVI regarding younger cohorts.

“They and their parents can find out more about the vaccination that is recommended for each age group at NHS Inform.

“We urge all those who are eligible for any dose to take up the offer to protect them, those around them and, of course, our NHS at this particularly busy time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media