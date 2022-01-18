Children aged 5-11 with medical conditions invited for Covid vaccines

Children aged between five and 11 who have medical conditions which put them at greater risk from coronavirus will be invited for their first vaccine doses this week.

Letters will also be sent to young people aged 12 to 15 who are at particular risk inviting them for a booster jag, with this taking place 12 weeks after their last primary dose.

For five to 11-year-olds, letters will be sent from health boards from this week onwards.

The Scottish Government says five to 11-year-olds who are household contacts of people with immune suppression will be invited to receive their vaccination in due course.

Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said: “The vaccination programme continues to be a huge success and we are so grateful to all those who have taken up the offer of a vaccination and, of course, every single person involved in the delivery of our national programme.

“In this next part of the programme, we continue to deliver boosters and take forward the latest advice from the JCVI regarding younger cohorts.

“They and their parents can find out more about the vaccination that is recommended for each age group at NHS Inform.

“We urge all those who are eligible for any dose to take up the offer to protect them, those around them and, of course, our NHS at this particularly busy time.”