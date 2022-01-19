Search

19 Jan 2022

Scottish Parliament to hold debate on 2022 school exams

Scottish Parliament to hold debate on 2022 school exams

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

MSPs will hold a debate on this year’s school exam diet on Wednesday, with the Scottish Conservatives calling for a guarantee that they will go ahead.

The Tories have tabled a debate on education at Holyrood, accusing the SNP of “broken promises and failed reforms”.

Nicola Sturgeon has said it is her “firm intention” that exams will go ahead this year, but she cannot guarantee this will happen due to the pandemic.

The First Minister says “sensible and appropriate” contingencies are in place, while the Education Secretary has said the “very latest” a final decision will be made is late March.

Conservative MSP Meghan Gallacher said: “When she became First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon asked to be judged on her education record.

“On that basis, she should be ashamed of herself.

“It is essential that exams finally go ahead this year – and the SNP Government must commit to them being held.

“Pupils, teachers and parents have suffered enough anxiety, frustration and confusion after two years of cancellations.”

She continued: “The SNP’s record on education is a tale of broken promises and failed reforms.

“Scotland once led the way in education, but standards have fallen dramatically after 15 years of SNP rule – and it is children from disadvantaged backgrounds who are suffering most.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said that “exams will go ahead in the spring if it is safe to do so”.

“They will only be cancelled if public health advice dictates this – for example, if there are restrictions on gatherings during the exams timetable,” the spokesman said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media