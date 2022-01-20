Search

20 Jan 2022

Another 27 coronavirus deaths and more than 8,200 cases recorded

Another 27 coronavirus deaths and more than 8,200 cases recorded

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Scotland has recorded 27 coronavirus deaths and 8,262 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,149.

There were 1,514 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 57 on the previous day, with 43 in intensive care, down one in 24 hours.

In addition, it was confirmed that on Wednesday 15 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

The new infections announced by the Scottish Government on Thursday include those identified using either a first lateral flow device (LFD) or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) positive test.

Of the new cases, 3,694 people tested positive through only a PCR test while 132 tested positive through a PCR test following an LFD test, and 4,436 people tested positive through only a LFD test.

So far 4,402,666 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,094,680 have had a second, and 3,230,767 have received a third dose or booster.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media