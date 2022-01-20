Search

20 Jan 2022

Support payments to remote farmers and crofters will begin next week

Support payments to remote farmers and crofters will begin next week

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Payments to farmers and crofters in remote areas from a £65 million fund will begin next week, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said £47 million from the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS) would reach bank accounts next week.

More than 9,000 eligible farmers and crofters are set to benefit from the scheme, which provides income support to businesses.

It is designed to allow farms and crofts to continue as viable businesses and avoid the risk of land abandonment.

Ms Gougeon said: “Farmers and crofters continue to ensure that the nation is fed, even in the challenging times we’ve experienced over the past few years between the pandemic and issues caused by Brexit.

“It’s important that we can continue to give them security by providing them with the cash flow they need to continue operating, and this funding will help us do that.

“We’re committed to supporting them for all the hard work they do and I’m pleased to say we’ve brought the LFASS rate back up to 100% and that these payments will start to reach farmers and crofters from next week.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media