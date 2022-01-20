Search

20 Jan 2022

Hospitality firm launches loan scheme for staff hit by Covid slump

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

A Scottish hospitality firm has launched an interest-free loan to help staff left out of pocket by the slump in revellers celebrating the festive season after coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

Signature Group, which employs 580 staff across its 20 Scottish venues, will offer loans of up to £500 to its hourly-paid employees after the sector was hit by rules at what would normally be its busiest time of year.

Louise MacLean, business development director at the Edinburgh-based firm, said: “January is never an easy month financially and we recognise that January 2022 is going to be particularly tough on the back of a December where, for many, hours, pay and tips did not reach levels of previous years due to Covid restrictions.”

The firm, which runs venues including the Cold Town House in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket and The Spiritualist in Glasgow, said staff hours had taken a hit because of the restrictions, with pay and tips down for many as a result.

Ms MacLean said: “We hope this new initiative will go some way to supporting those who need it most during one of the most challenging times for our industry.”

While pubs were able to open, social distancing requirements introduced on Boxing Day by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has severely limited the number of people allowed inside venues.

Pubs and other venues serving alcohol are required to offer table service only, and ensure a one-metre distance between groups of guests.

