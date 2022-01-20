Search

20 Jan 2022

Tributes paid to ‘happy, cheeky, funny’ boy, 13, after railway death

Tributes paid to ‘happy, cheeky, funny’ boy, 13, after railway death

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

The family of a teenager who died after reportedly being hit by a train have said their lives ​”will never be the same without our precious boy”.

Devin Gordon, 13, died near Bathgate railway station in West Lothian on Wednesday afternoon, British Transport Police said.

In a tribute to the keen footballer, his family said he “will live in our hearts forever”.

In their statement, issued by the police, they said: “Our lives have changed forever and will never be the same without our precious boy. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.

“Thank-you to everyone that’s paid tribute to Devin and those that have sent us condolence messages during this extremely difficult time.”

Devin was a keen member of Bathgate Juniors Football Club, which described him as a “great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family”.

It said: “Devin was a light in the team which will never go out. His personality like a magnet drawing people to him.

“Happy, cheeky but funny with it and always respectful. On the field he showed his passion and skill. He made the team a better place to be.

“He was a great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family. Our thoughts are now with Devin’s family, friends and his team who will hold him in their hearts forever (as) the only number 4.”

Emergency services had attended the scene, but could not save the youngster.

Police said his death is not been treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media