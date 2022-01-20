Search

20 Jan 2022

MSPs back ongoing suspension of isolation compensation laws

MSPs back ongoing suspension of isolation compensation laws

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Holyrood has backed the continued suspension of an obligation for health boards to pay compensation to people with coronavirus who have to isolate.

Under public health legislation introduced in 2008, people with infectious diseases are entitled to compensation for loss of earnings if they are forced to isolate.

That rule has been suspended since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, changing it from an obligation to a discretionary payment, with the Scottish and UK Governments instead offering financial and practical support to those who must self isolate due to Covid-19.

A proposed bill introduced to the Scottish Parliament proposed to continue the suspension of compensation from health boards until October.

However, the compensation requirement could be reintroduced for those with other infectious diseases, other than Covid-19, under the planned legislation.

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, estimated that continuing the measured in the Public Health( Scotland) Act 2008 would have cost the health service £320 million per year due to the number of Scots who have been isolating with coronavirus.

Mr Swinney said: “This power was intended to apply to small scale outbreaks such as ecoli, where a small number of households may be isolated for a short period of time and they lose out on income as a result.

“This was never intended to apply in a global pandemic such as Covid-19.

“Had this duty not been suspended at the start of the pandemic, health boards would have faced a significant financial and administrative burden instead of managing essential care and fighting a pandemic.”

MSPs voted unanimously to support the general principles of the Coronavirus (Discretionary Compensation for Self-isolation) (Scotland) Bill.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media