Covid-19 deaths rise by 30 in Scotland

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has risen by 30 in the past 24 hours, Scottish Government figures have shown.

It means the death toll under this measurement – of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days – has risen to 10,195.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus, either through a lateral flow or PCR test, has increased by 6,768.

There were 1,458 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 53 on the day before, with 16 in intensive care – however, one health board failed to submit their figures for Saturday’s update.

So far, 4,405,059 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,102,038 have had a second dose, and 3,245,885 have received a third dose or booster.

The figures come as the last restrictions put in place due to the Omicron variant are set to be lifted on Monday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that nightclubs will be able to reopen, while the caps on indoor events, table service requirements for venues selling alcohol and social distancing will also be removed.