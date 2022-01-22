Search

Pensioner killed in two-car crash

A 72-year-old woman has died in a crash near Falkirk.

The incident on the B8028, between Hallglen and Shieldhill, saw the woman’s Suzuki Swift and a Volkswagen Scirocco collide at about 10.20pm on Friday.

The driver and the passenger of the VW, both 21-year-old men, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment, Police Scotland said.

Sergeant David Ross, of the Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, said: “We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances which led to the two vehicles colliding and would urge anyone who may be able to assist to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the area on Friday evening.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3744 of January 21.”

Emergency services remained on the scene until 4.30am on Saturday while crash scene officers investigated.

News

