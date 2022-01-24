Search

24 Jan 2022

Care bosses hope to take on new worker for each day of 2022

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 2:25 AM

A company that provides care at home is aiming to more than double its staff this year by recruiting one new worker for each day of 2022.

Scottish firm HRM Homecare Services already employs 300 staff, but wants to take on an additional 365 new workers over the coming 12 months.

The Ayrshire-based company has now launched its HRM365 campaign to boost its workforce.

The care sector is currently facing a shortage of workers, with staff problems exacerbated by both Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

However, to cope with increasing demand, the company has already increased its workforce by 20%, with staff numbers rising from 246 to 300 over the the course of the pandemic.

The new roles will mainly be frontline positions providing care at home across areas including  Ayrshire, Falkirk, Glasgow, North and South Lanarkshire, East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire, and East Dunbartonshire.

However, the company is also looking to take on others including operations managers, service managers and care coordinators.

Managing director, Lynn Laughland, said that the coming year “is shaping up to be the biggest 12 months in the 27-year history of HRM Homecare”.

She said: “We are experiencing significant growth and, as a result, there are huge opportunities for people who would like to establish a career in care for themselves.

“We have invested significantly in the quality of our services, and as a result we are experiencing a growing demand for them.

“Fundamentally, we want to help people improve their quality of life and live well in their own homes, but our aim is also to be first choice as an employer for people who want to work in social care.”

The new recruitment campaign comes after the company teamed up with the Princes Trust in Scotland to provide free job training to five young adults – with Ms Laughland hailing this as “a great example of a collaborative approach to solving the recruitment crisis in the care sector”.

