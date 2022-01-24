Search

24 Jan 2022

Car driven at man in attempted murder

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 2:55 PM

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a car was driven at him and he was attacked in an attempted murder.

Police went to the scene on Pilton Avenue, Edinburgh at around 10pm on Sunday following a report of a crash on Pilton Avenue involving a black BMW and an off-road motorbike.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

Detectives said initial inquiries have established that the man was deliberately driven at. When he was on the ground another man got out of the BMW and attacked him before running off towards Pilton Place.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “While we do not know the motive for this assault, we believe it was a targeted attack.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us, particularly if you have any recording devices, such as dash cam or doorbell cameras.

“A police presence will remain in the area as we continue our inquiries.”

The man who ran off is described as white, around 5ft 9 inches tall, of slim build and aged around 30. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and dark coloured trousers.

Police said the black BMW car has been taken away and for a forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3489 of January, 23, 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

News

