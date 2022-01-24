Search

24 Jan 2022

Another 6,934 coronavirus cases in Scotland but no deaths reported

Another 6,934 coronavirus cases in Scotland but no deaths reported

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 3:55 PM

Scotland has recorded 6,934 new coronavirus cases but no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures on Monday.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, is at 10,198.

Public Health Scotland noted the cumulative death total is one fewer than that reported on Sunday and they are investigating if this is a “denotification”.

There were 1,435 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, six down on the day before, with 38 in intensive care, down three.

In addition, 15 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital on Sunday had been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.

Officials said NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde did not submit data in time for the update on Monday and figures from Friday have been carried forward for this board.

The new infections announced by the Scottish Government on January 24 include those identified using either a first lateral flow device (LFD) or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) positive test.

Of the new cases, 2,213 people tested positive through only a PCR test, 84 people through a PCR test following an LFD test and 4,637 through only an LFD test.

So far, 4,406,439 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,108,252 have received their second dose, and 3,258,073 have received a third dose or booster.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media