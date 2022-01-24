Search

24 Jan 2022

End the need for high school pupils to wear masks, say Scottish Tories

End the need for high school pupils to wear masks, say Scottish Tories

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 3:55 PM

Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to “immediately” end the requirement for secondary school pupils to wear face masks.

Scottish Conservatives made the demand as other coronavirus restrictions were lifted north of the border.

With the number of Covid infections now reducing, Tory education spokesman, Oliver Mundell, insisted it was time for secondary school pupils to be able to ditch their face coverings.

The UK Government is to remove the advice for face masks to be worn in communal areas in schools in England from Thursday, January 27.

And Scottish Conservatives urged the First Minister to follow suit when she makes her latest Covid-19 statement to Holyrood on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the statement, Mr Mundell said: “The SNP cannot keep ignoring the weight of argument against face masks in classrooms.

“Education experts are clear that face masks in classrooms have a negative impact on learning, especially for those children with extra needs, and scientific experts are in agreement that it’s safe for them to go.

“So there is no excuse for this restriction remaining in place, and Nicola Sturgeon should lift it immediately.”

Mr Mundell continued: “Pupils, teachers and parents are desperate for a return to normal learning after two years of disruption, so it’s time the First Minister listened to her own experts.

“With curbs being eased across the country this week, under the SNP school kids remain all but forgotten as ministers continue to drag their heels at the expense of our children’s education.”

His comments came as restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the Omicron variant were removed in Scotland, allowing night clubs to open again and ending the need for table service in bars.

Guidance which had limited meet-ups to people from a maximum of three households was also lifted, while indoor sports sessions can also resume again.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media