24 Jan 2022

Car attack treated as attempted murder by Police Scotland

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 5:25 PM

A man has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car that police say was deliberately driven at him.

Police Scotland are treating the attack, which took place at 11pm on Sunday January 23, as attempted murder.

The 57-year-old was in the Doune Terrace area of Coatbridge when the dark-coloured saloon car was driven at him.

He suffered serious leg and back injuries in the incident, requiring him to be taken to Monklands Hospital, Airdrie, where his condition is said to be “stable”.

Police Scotland believe two or three men may have been in the car, which drove off in the direction of Lomond Road.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened, and also urged anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon said: “This was a deliberate act that has caused serious injuries to a man who happened to be in the street at the time.

“We are asking anyone in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage of the incident, or of the car involved, to get in touch.

“Anyone else that has information that could help with our investigation is also asked to call us.”

