24 Jan 2022

Covid testing for fully vaccinated arriving in Scotland to be scrapped

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 8:25 PM

Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to test for coronavirus when they arrive in Scotland.

This new easing of Covid measures will come into force from 4am on February 11.

Children under the age of 18 will continue to be treated as fully vaccinated when travelling, according to the Scottish Government.

Those arriving into the country will still be required to wear face masks and to fill in a passenger locator form for track and trace purposes.

Non-vaccinated people will continue to be asked to take pre-departure tests and a PCR test on, or before, day two, and they will no longer have to take a test on day eight.

The new easing of measures were agreed following a cross-UK meeting between governments on Monday.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: “These measures will significantly open up international travel and were agreed on a UK wide basis.

“The measures will be extremely welcome for the Scottish tourism and aviation sectors, encouraging travel from our airports.

“While this is a positive step which will be welcomed by many we believe further surveillance measures will be necessary across all nations – as intelligence will help in terms of variants of concern.

“It was agreed further work to take this forward will be carried out over the coming weeks.”

