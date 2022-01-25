Search

25 Jan 2022

A&E performance improves but quarter of patients still wait more than four hours

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 11:55 AM

The performance of Scotland’s emergency departments has improved but 25% of patients are still waiting more than four hours, new figures show.

In the week ending January 16, 74.9% of the 20,822 patients who presented at A&E were seen and subsequently discharged or admitted within the four hour standard – against the Scottish Government target of 95%.

But the figure is an increase from 67.4% (7.5%) the week before, the worst performance since records began.

The last time the target was met was in July 2020.

Some 1,391 patients that week were left to wait eight hours before being dealt with, while 475 patients waited more than 12, according to the Public Health Scotland statistics.

