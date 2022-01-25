Search

25 Jan 2022

Scottish Government working culture could be improved, says civil servant

Scottish Government working culture could be improved, says civil servant

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 2:25 PM

There is “still work to do” to improve the work culture within the Scottish Government, a top civil servant has said.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told the Finance and Public Administration Committee on Tuesday there was a “good working culture” within the Scottish Government.

But Lesley Fraser, the director general of the Government’s corporate department, expressed her commitment to improving the working environment for civil servants.

The “vast majority” responding to an annual survey of Scottish Government staff “feel this is a respectful and good place to work”, the senior civil servant said, adding: “We have seen those people survey scores increase.

“I’m not at a place where I would say I’m absolutely satisfied that we’re there yet – there’s definitely more work to do.

“That’s why we’re looking across the piste at all of the culture, the systems and the business practices that can help and support that.”

The civil service has rolled out training for staff in “areas of concern”  – although Ms Fraser did not say which areas that covers – and have held specific induction processes for ministers held after last year’s election.

“I think we have got a good working culture within the Scottish Government,” the Deputy First Minister said.

“I think the environment between ministers and civil servants is appropriate and respectful.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media