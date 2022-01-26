Search

26 Jan 2022

Food banks have been ‘extremely busy’ over winter, MSPs told

Food banks have been ‘extremely busy’ over winter, MSPs told

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 1:25 PM

Food banks across Scotland have been “extremely busy” during winter, the Trussell Trust charity has told MSPs.

During a discussion on the Good Food Nation Bill, an MSP also described her own experiences of living in a “food insecure home”.

Holyrood’s Rural Affairs Committee heard from a number of organisations working to address food insecurity and poor nutrition.

Polly Jones, the Trussell Trust’s head of Scotland, said food banks and other charitable forms of food aid had been growing around the UK in recent years.

She said: “What makes Scotland stand out, and it’s welcome, is that there has been concerted, coordinated commitments to do something to address food insecurity and, in particular, destitution.”

She said: “We know anecdotally from many food banks across Scotland that they have seen an extremely busy winter period.”

“Winter is always very busy for people, costs are higher, heating, in particular, is higher.

“We are very worried about rising energy costs.”

Ms Jones said the Trussell Trust fully supported a right to food being enshrined in law.

SNP MSP Karen Adam shared her own experience of food insecurity as she questioned the charity representatives, saying those on low incomes were forced into “creative” uses of food.

She said: “I spent many years in a food insecure home and I understand that.

“I used to buy an eight pack of the value shop brand sausages to split between five of us.

“So I used to have to squeeze the sausage meat out the skins and mix it with breadcrumbs to try and make some kind of meatballs, mixed with a 9p value tin of soup on some rice – to try and get round five of us in the home.

“I don’t know if that was completely nutritious for us, it was probably high in salts and it was probably high in sugars.”

Ms Adam said she was concerned about targets for food supply as part of the Bill, saying there should be a more “organic, holistic approach to a good food nation”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media