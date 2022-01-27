Search

27 Jan 2022

Cat reunited with owner after 11 years away from Scottish home

Cat reunited with owner after 11 years away from Scottish home

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 10:55 AM

A cat whose owners thought had long disappeared has finally been reunited with his family more than a decade since going missing after turning up 80 miles away from his Scottish home.

Fergus went missing from his Forres owner in late 2010, but 11 years later was found by Cats Protection volunteers at a recycling centre in Aberdeen but it was only when his microchip was scanned they realised how far away from home he was.

Fiona Mutter, his owner, soon after got the shock call to tell her that her cat was still alive and had been found 80 miles away.

She said: “It was such a surprise to get the call that Fergus was alive.

“He was always prone to wandering and would sometimes go off for a few days at a time, but one day he never came back.

“We sadly assumed something had happened to him.

“To hear that he was still alive and had ended up so far away was such a shock.

“We adopted Fergus as a kitten from Cats Protection and he’d been with us for four years before he disappeared.”

It is a mystery as to where Fergus has been for the past 11 years, but Cats Protection think it is likely he travelled in a vehicle to Aberdeen.

Ms Mutter, who thanked the charity for going “above and beyond” to get Fergus home, added: “His coat is so shiny, and he’s so friendly, that there is no way he has been living outside all this time.

“Someone has been taking good care of him.”

And he is now settling in back in the familiar surroundings of his home, and has slowly been introduced to Ozzy, the other cat in the household.

“He was soon happy to be handled and stroked, he has such a loud purr,” she said.

“I did buy him a cat bed but he prefers lying on the actual bed.”

Alice Palombo, the charity’s advocacy and government relations officer for Scotland, said it showed how important microchipping cats was and urged the Scottish Government to make chipping of cats compulsory.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media