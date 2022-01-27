Search

27 Jan 2022

Investigation ongoing into suspicious package found near M8

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 8:55 PM

A section of the M8 was closed after a suspicious package was found in a street nearby.

The mysterious item was discovered within a premises on Milnbank Street in Glasgow at about 5pm on Thursday.

The area has been evacuated and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers are assisting with the incident.

Police confirmed the motorway, which was closed between junctions 12 and 15, has now reopened.

Earlier, officers urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes after police were alerted to the suspicious item.

The road closure brought traffic on the M8 to a standstill, according to commuters.

A police spokesman said: “Following our previous post, we can confirm the M8 motorway has now reopened.

“Officers are in attendance alongside EOD following the report of a suspicious package being found within a premises on Milnbank Street, Glasgow.

“A cordon will remain in place.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience.”

