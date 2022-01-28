Search

28 Jan 2022

Fire crews battle to extinguish blaze at Livingston flats

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 8:55 AM

Fifteen fire crews have been battling a blaze at a block of flats in Livingston.

Emergency services were called to the four-storey building in the town’s Katherine Street on Thursday night after the fire started in a ground floor flat.

After the 999 call came in at 8.35pm, the fire service sent 15 engines to the scene, as well as three height appliances and specialist resources, to battle the blaze.

Everyone inside the flats left safely, Police Scotland said.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.35pm on Thursday January 27 to reports of a fire within a ground floor flat in a four-storey building in Katherine Street, Livingston.”

Crews remain at the scene, the fire service said, but their presence has been stepped down this morning.

And a spokesman from West Lothian Police said: “Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a fire in Katherine Street, Livingston.

“All residents have been evacuated safely.

“There are currently road closures in place whilst we deal with this incident.”

News

