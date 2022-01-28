Coronavirus claims lives of 16 more Scots, Government statistics show

Scotland has recorded 16 coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,258 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,291.

There were 1,302 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 17 on the day before, with 32 in intensive care, up two.

Today, 7,258 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus 1,302 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 17 fewer than the day before Sadly, 16 more people who tested positive have died. (10,291 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux pic.twitter.com/0h4y59UWSy — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 28, 2022

In addition on Thursday, 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

The new cases include those identified using either a first Lateral Flow Device (LFD) or Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) positive test.

Some 2,972 tested positive only through a PCR test, 106 people tested positive through a PCR test following a LFD test, while 4.180 people tested positive through only a LFD test.

So far 4,409,367 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,119,889 have received their second dose, and 3,279,961 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday.