28 Jan 2022

SP Energy Networks issues safety advice ahead of Storm Malik

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 8:25 PM

SP Energy Networks has issued safety advice around potential power cuts as Scotland braces for Storm Malik.

Amber and yellow weather warnings are in place for this weekend as gusts of up to 80mph are due to hit the country.

The yellow warnings cover all of Scotland and much of northern England, while the amber warning is in place for eastern Scotland on Saturday.

SP Energy Networks, the company responsible for electricity transmission in central and southern Scotland, said traffic delays should be expected and this might cause delays for its engineers.

Power supplies and mobile phone coverage may also be affected, it said.

The company said customers should keep a battery or wind-up torch to hand and keep mobile phones fully charged.

People should also beware of fallen power lines, it said.

Craig Arthur, SP distribution director, said: “Due to the potential for damage to our power lines, power cuts become more likely in high winds and it’s important our customers in Scotland are fully prepared, just in case.

“Our teams of engineers are on hand 24/7 and will come out to your area as quickly as possible in the event of power outages, so the sooner we know about a power cut, the more quickly we can begin work to get electricity restored.

“You can report any power outages to us by calling the national emergency helpline on 105 – please don’t assume we already know about it.”

