Search

28 Jan 2022

Scottish Government facing £5m bill to insurers over ferries shipyard takeover

Scottish Government facing £5m bill to insurers over ferries shipyard takeover

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 8:25 PM

The Scottish Government is facing a £5 million bill to an insurance company after losing a High Court case related to its takeover of the Ferguson Marine ferries shipyard.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), the government-owned company which commissioned the ferries, sought to rectify an agreement with HCC International Insurance Company.

The Texas-based insurance company says it is owed the multi-million windfall as a result of the way the government bought the troubled shipyard when it was in administration during 2019.

The shipyard is constructing two ferries which were originally meant to enter service in 2018 but are still unfinished, with costs spiralling.

On Friday, a decision from deputy High Court Judge Simon Gleeson was published.

His ruling came after the government lost another case against HCC International Insurance Company at the Court of Session in May last year.

Judge Gleeson said: “It is easy to see why this decision seems to have caused so much anger and irritation amongst the Scottish Ministers.

“In paying for the business of FMEL (Ferguson Marine) by reducing FMEL’s liabilities to them, they believed that they were simply transferring their own money from one pocket to another, with the transaction having no impact on their overall obligations.

“The discovery that the choice of transaction structure had resulted in their being required to pay a little over £5 million to a third party must have been highly unwelcome.”

Scottish Ministers, through CMAL, sought to rectify a commercial agreement known as a deed of settlement with HCC.

However Judge Gleeson refused this and granted a summary judgment in favour of HCC.

He noted: “As a result of a series of subsequent developments, the terms of this deed produced an outcome which came as a surprise to all those involved in its negotiation, producing a significant windfall gain for one party at the expense of the owner of the other.”

The judge also noted that CMAL was wholly owned by Scottish Ministers at all relevant times.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are aware of a summary judgment that has been made in the English courts in relation to the claim brought by CMAL against HCCI.”

The first of the Ferguson Marine ferries, the Glen Sannox, is currently expected to be ready until some time between July and September 2022.

The second is not due for completion until April to July 2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media