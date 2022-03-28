Search

30 Mar 2022

Fourth priority needed in Scottish Government’s spending plans, say councils

Fourth priority needed in Scottish Government’s spending plans, say councils

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 12:55 PM

A fourth priority should be included in the Scottish Government’s long term resource spending plans, a local authority body has said.

In December, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a multi-year resource spending review for the first time in more than a decade.

The review will set out spending plans on three priorities over the rest of this parliamentary term.

Spending should help the Scottish Government meet child poverty targets, address climate change and “secure a stronger, fairer, greener economy”, a framework for the review said.

But Cosla, the representative body for Scotland’s local authorities, pushed for a fourth priority to be included that would help people “live well locally”.

Adding a fourth focus, the body said, would help to meet the other three.

“Cosla’s view is that, to realise our vision, a fourth priority is necessary in order to “create the conditions for our citizens, businesses and third sector to thrive”, the body said in its response to a consultation on the review.

“Our proposal is that a fourth priority – ‘to ensure that everyone can live well locally’ – is introduced and used when assessing resource spending plans.

“Without a priority that is focused on the communities in which children grow up, in which local action on climate change, and in which businesses can thrive, public spending will continue to paper over the cracks.

“Without a focus on creating vibrant and supportive communities, our public services will continue to plough money into addressing complex and resource intensive problems that most certainly mean poorer outcomes for individuals.”

Recent policy decisions at Scottish Government level, such as the move to 1,140 of free childcare, has seen spending increase in certain areas “at the expense of others”.

“This erosion of councils’ core funding results in a reducing ability to invest in preventative work, taking us further away from key priorities such as tackling child poverty,” the submission added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media