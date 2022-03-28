Search

30 Mar 2022

Specialist search teams look for hillwalker missing in the Highlands

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 10:55 PM

Specialist search teams are trying to find a missing hillwalker who has not been seen for more than 72 hours in the Scottish Highlands.

Finn Creaney was last seen at around 2.15pm on Friday after he was dropped off at Loch Naver on the B873 in Sutherland to start a walk.

The 32-year-old, from the Tain area, planned to walk around Loch Naver and south to Golspie, where his vehicle was parked, Police Scotland said.

Coastguard helicopters and mountain rescue teams are searching the area in a bid to find him.

Sergeant Mike Gallie, of Easter Ross and Sutherland Policing Team, said officers were “growing increasingly concerned for Finn as this is out of character for him”.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Finn or spoken to him at any time since he was last seen in the area to get in touch with an officer,” he said.

Mr Creaney was described by police as 5ft 11in, of slim build with a light complexion, and freckles on his arms and nose.

He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a short brown beard.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a long brown leather jacket which goes down to his knees, dark trousers, brown waterproof boots and was carrying a green rucksack.

Sgt Gallie said: “Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 0912 of March 28.”

