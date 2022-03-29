Search

30 Mar 2022

Ambulance boss thanks army staff for stepping up to help keep service running

Ambulance boss thanks army staff for stepping up to help keep service running

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 8:55 PM

Members of the armed forces have been thanked for stepping up to help keep Scotland’s ambulances on the road as the Omicron wave strained the service.

The army provided drivers when the pandemic forced sores of ambulance staff to self-isolate, with many being drawn from reserve regiments across Scotland.

Now military support is coming to an end north of the border Pauline Howie, the chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, thanked members for their help over the winter when she visited them at Johnstone Ambulance Station in Renfrewshire on Tuesday.

Mrs Howie said she was “delighted” to be able to thank members of the armed forces first hand, and added: “To hear that some are now keen to join the Service is testament to our fantastic, dedicated staff who have been working tirelessly through the pandemic.”

One of those who is thinking about a change of career is Sergeant Nina Dainese, a prison officer from Pollock in Glasgow and a reservist with 71 Engineer Regiment.

“I found it thoroughly fascinating, and I really enjoyed not only working with the ambulance crews but also interacting with the public,” she said.

And for her, as with others who were drafted in to help, the uniform became a talking point for patients and their families.

“There was one elderly angler dressed in camouflage and who had a heart problem,” she said.

“We responded and when he became settled and spotted me in army uniform he asked – are you an angler too?”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service is the heartbeat of our NHS and the assistance from our military personnel has proved invaluable over these challenging winter months.

“I would like to thank the army as a whole and those who were deployed. Their help ensured the service had the support it needed to perform a crucial role.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media