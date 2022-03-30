Search

31 Mar 2022

Police launch appeal after man, 38, dies in car crash

Police launch appeal after man, 38, dies in car crash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 9:25 PM

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to a car crash that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man.

The collision, involving one car, happened on the A908 near Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, at about 9am on Sunday.

Officers had been attending another incident earlier that day when they came across a black Volkswagen Golf, partially concealed in woodland, down an embankment at the junction with Lower Mill Street.

A 38-year-old male driver, and sole occupant of the car, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Police said the car may have crashed while travelling eastbound between Sauchie and Tillicoultry between 5am and 8am.

They said the crash is not believed to have been witnessed and had not been reported to the emergency services.

The road was closed for around eight hours while investigations were carried out.

Officers said the death is not being treated as suspicious, but inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Constable Fraser Easton, of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning contact us.

“Similarly I would appeal to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0962 of 27 March, 2022.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media