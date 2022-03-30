Police launch appeal after man, 38, dies in car crash

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to a car crash that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man.

The collision, involving one car, happened on the A908 near Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, at about 9am on Sunday.

Officers had been attending another incident earlier that day when they came across a black Volkswagen Golf, partially concealed in woodland, down an embankment at the junction with Lower Mill Street.

A 38-year-old male driver, and sole occupant of the car, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Police said the car may have crashed while travelling eastbound between Sauchie and Tillicoultry between 5am and 8am.

They said the crash is not believed to have been witnessed and had not been reported to the emergency services.

The road was closed for around eight hours while investigations were carried out.

Officers said the death is not being treated as suspicious, but inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Constable Fraser Easton, of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning contact us.

“Similarly I would appeal to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0962 of 27 March, 2022.”