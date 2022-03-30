Chief Scottish fire service officer suspended, according to reports

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s chief officer has been suspended, it has been reported.
Martin Blunden is set to be investigated by the fire service over alleged allegations about his conduct, according to the Scottish Sun.
It is understood Ross Haggart, the deputy assistant chief officer, will temporarily take on the role.
Kirsty Darwent, who chairs the Scottish Fire and Rescue Board, said: “We take any allegation against staff members extremely seriously and have robust procedures in place to ensure complaints are fully investigated.
“Any complaint would be considered confidential while being progressed.”
The fire service did not respond to calls about Mr Blunden’s suspension.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.