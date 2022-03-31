More than 9,000 new Covid-19 infections in Scotland as hospital cases rise again

Scotland has recorded more than more than 9,000 new cases of coronavirus and another 35 deaths as the number of people in hospital with the virus rose again.

The latest daily figures from the Scottish Government showed 2,381 people in hospital with Covid on Wednesday.

The total, which includes 25 patients in intensive care, is up by 37 from the previous day, but is just lower than the record high number of hospital cases seen earlier this week, with these peaking at 2,383.

A further 9,064 new cases of Covid-19 have also been reported, although this may not be an true figure of the number of infections, as Public Health Scotland said it was investigating “potential data flow issues which may be resulting in lower than usual numbers of LFD tests and cases”.

Meanwhile, the latest deaths taks the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus to 11,428.

The figures also showed 4,354,556 people in Scotland have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,092,996 having had two doses and 3,451,683 who had received a third dose or booster jag.