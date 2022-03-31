Search

31 Mar 2022

Man who was found dead in car at bottom of embankment is identified

Man who was found dead in car at bottom of embankment is identified

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 6:55 PM

A man who was found dead in a crashed car down an embankment has been named by police.

Robert Wilson, from Tullibody, died in a car crash on the A908 near Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was found dead in a black Volkswagen Golf which had left the road and was partially concealed by trees down an embankment at the junction with Lower Mill Street.

Police had been attending a separate incident when they came across the vehicle at about 9am.

Mr Wilson, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police inquiries have established that the vehicle may have crashed while travelling eastbound between Sauchie and Tillicoultry between 5am and 8am.

Officers said the collision is not believed to have been witnessed and had not been previously reported to the emergency services, but they are urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Sergeant David Marr, of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Robert Wilson’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Robert’s death isn’t being treated as suspicious, however, our inquiries into the full circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have seen the car involved prior to the crash.

“Similarly, I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0962 of 27 March, 2022.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media