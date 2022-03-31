Search

31 Mar 2022

Man reportedly shot before being arrested in armed police stand-off

Man reportedly shot before being arrested in armed police stand-off

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 9:25 PM

A man has been arrested after reportedly being shot by armed police during an incident in Inverness.

Officers were called to a property on Polvanie View in the Highland city at about 3pm on Thursday over concern for a person.

When they arrived, the building was on fire.

Police said a 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Several images were shared on social media showing a man dressed in camouflage and wearing a mask in a stand-off with police officers outside the burning building.

Independent journalist Alex Tiffin, who posted about the incident on Twitter, said the man appeared to be holding two knives.

He wrote: “A man in a respirator has set fire to his house, climbed out the window and is now facing off against Police Scotland officers with 2 knives.”

Mr Tiffin also shared images and a video of the man who appeared to charge at police officers.

Witness accounts have reportedly claimed that the man was shot in the leg.

Police said Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended, and no one was injured in the fire.

They said the incident caused no wider risk to the public and inquiries are ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media